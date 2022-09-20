Pat McAfee Nominated For Huge Pro Football Honor

"Smackdown" color commentator and NFL alumnus Pat McAfee was announced as one of the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023 earlier today. In the Punters/Kickers category, McAfee is joined by Gary Anderson (K), Jason Elam (K), Jeff Feagles (P), Jason Hanson (K), John Kasay (K), Sean Landeta (P), Shane Lechler (P), Ryan Longwell (K) and Matt Turk (P).

The PFHOF will trim the list of Modern-Era Nominees down to 25 in November and the final 15 will be announced in January 2023. Of the 362 players currently enshrined in Canton, there are only four kickers (Morten Andersen, George Blanda, Lou Groza, Jan Stenerud) and one punter (Ray Gay).

A seventh round draftee (no. 222 overall) of the Indianapolis Colts in the 2009 NFL Draft, McAfee played in all but one game in his eight seasons with the Colts from 2009-16. In his rookie season, McAfee handled punts, kick-offs and held for extra points and field goals, something he had never done before, for a Colts team that reached Super Bowl XLIV. Due to his successful rookie season, McAfee was named to the 2009 NFL All-Rookie Team.

McAfee would retire from the gridiron on February 2, 2017 citing his third knee operation in four seasons as well as the strained relationship with then Colts general manager Ryan Grigson. In 127 career games, McAfee, who was named to two Pro Bowls, punted 575 times for a total of 26,669 yards with a net of 23,048. His career long punt was 74-yards, coming in the 2016 season, which also was the season he had his highest average with 49.3 yards per punt.

Currently contributing on ESPN College GameDay, McAfee will be rejoining "Smack Dahn" broadcast partner Michael Cole after the college football season concludes with the National Championship game on January 9, 2023.