AEW Dark Live Coverage (09/20) - JD Drake Vs. Matt Sydal, The Trustbusters In Action And More

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on September 20, 2022!

Four members of The Trustbusters will be in action, as leader Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux and Slim-J will team up to take on Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum and GKM. Sonny Kiss will also take on Joe Ocasio in singles competition. The group has been a force to be reckoned with ever since their formation earlier this summer.

In the women's division, Marina Shafir will take on La Rosa Negra. Shafir watched on as her partner, Nyla Rose, defeated B3CCA on "AEW Dark: Elevation" before addressing the crowd after the match and telling them that they helped in part to create the problem. Emi Sakura (with Baliyan Akki in her corner) looks to score a win over "AEW Dark" regular Avery Breaux as she continues to rack up wins. Madison Rayne will also square off with Viva Van while KiLynn King will face Sahara Seven.

JD Drake of The Workhorsemen will be squaring off with veteran Matt Sydal. The Factory's Anthony Ogogo will be taking on Luke Kurtis. "The Reality" Zack Clayton looks to score a win over Vary Morales. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order will be in tag team action against Zuka and Alexander Moss. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling at ringside) will be taking on Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews.

We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Dark Order heads to the ring. Zuka and Alexander Moss are already waiting in the ring.