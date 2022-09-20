AEW Dark Live Coverage (09/20) - JD Drake Vs. Matt Sydal, The Trustbusters In Action And More
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark" on September 20, 2022!
Four members of The Trustbusters will be in action, as leader Ari Daivari, Parker Boudreaux and Slim-J will team up to take on Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum and GKM. Sonny Kiss will also take on Joe Ocasio in singles competition. The group has been a force to be reckoned with ever since their formation earlier this summer.
In the women's division, Marina Shafir will take on La Rosa Negra. Shafir watched on as her partner, Nyla Rose, defeated B3CCA on "AEW Dark: Elevation" before addressing the crowd after the match and telling them that they helped in part to create the problem. Emi Sakura (with Baliyan Akki in her corner) looks to score a win over "AEW Dark" regular Avery Breaux as she continues to rack up wins. Madison Rayne will also square off with Viva Van while KiLynn King will face Sahara Seven.
JD Drake of The Workhorsemen will be squaring off with veteran Matt Sydal. The Factory's Anthony Ogogo will be taking on Luke Kurtis. "The Reality" Zack Clayton looks to score a win over Vary Morales. Alex Reynolds and John Silver of the Dark Order will be in tag team action against Zuka and Alexander Moss. Tony Nese and Josh Woods (with manager "Smart" Mark Sterling at ringside) will be taking on Baliyan Akki and Ryan Matthews.
We are live! Taz and Excalibur greet audiences at home as Dark Order heads to the ring. Zuka and Alexander Moss are already waiting in the ring.
Dark Order vs. Zuka and Alexander Moss
Reynolds and Zuka begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Reynolds delivers a crossbody, followed by several forearms in the corner. He hits a clothesline before tagging in Silver. The pair deliver a double drop toe hold and drop kick to Zuka before Silver hits a flapjack. He hits a couple of kicks to Zuka's face, followed by one to his chest.
Moss tags in and delivers a double sledge hammer. He hits a body slam, followed by a leaping knee. He goes for a pin, but Silver kicks out. Zuka tags back in and delivers a suplex. He goes for a pin, but Silver kicks out. Reynolds and Moss both tag in. Reynolds delivers an uppercut, followed by a kick. He delivers a stomp to Moss' back, followed by a rolling elbow, an insiguri, a stunner, a German suplex and a Jack Knife (with the assistance of Silver) for the win.
Winners: Dark Order
Emi Sakura and Baliyan Akki head to the ring, with Avery Breaux already waiting inside.
Emi Sakura (w/ Baliyan Akki) vs. Avery Breaux
The bell rings and Breaux delivers a drop kick. Sakura sends her into the corner before hitting a snapmare. She follows it up with a chop, but Breaux fires back with a few forearms. Sakura bites Breaux's wrist in response before Sakura delivers a DDT. She hits a crossbody to Breaux in the corner, followed by a Butterfly Suplex. She ascends to the top and hits a moonsault for the win.
Winner: Emi Sakura
The Trustbusters head to the ring, with Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum and GKM already waiting inside.
The Trustbusters vs. Marcus Kross, Mike Magnum and GKM
Slim-J and Kross begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Kross delivers a series of kicks to Slim, but Slim fires back with a clothesline. Daivari tags in and the pair hit a double suplex. He goes for a pin, but Kross kicks out. GKM tags in and hits Daivari with an uppercut. Daivari fires back with a back elbow, then whips him into the opposite corner. Magnum tags in and calls for Boudreaux to tag in. Boudreaux obliges and Magnum hits him with a right hand. Boudreaux sends Magnum straight to the mat with a splash.
Slim tags in and hits a neckbreaker with the help of Daivari. Boudreaux tags back in and hits Magnum with a side slam before tagging in Daivari. Daivari delivers a Frog Splash for the win.
Winners: The Trustbusters
Anthony Ogogo heads to the ring, with Luke Kurtis already waiting inside.
Anthony Ogogo vs. Luke Kurtis
Ogogo delivers a suplex before the bell rings. He then fires off several forearms before hitting the pop-up right hand for the win.
Winner: Anthony Ogogo
After the match, Ogogo grabs a mic and says that he's been fighting since the first day of his life. He says that he fought to become a ten time champion and to become a junior champion. He says that he fought to get his spot at the Olympics while his mother was in a coma and says that after his boxing career came to a close, he could've chosen anywhere. He says that none of the big boys wants to fight him because as soon as the bell goes, he does things that would shame the devil and says that if no one steps up to the plate, then he will go and fight somewhere else.
Zack Clayton heads to the ring, with Vary Morales already waiting inside.
Zack Clayton vs. Vary Morales
The bell rings and the two lock up. Morales hits a crossbody, but Clayton fires back with a shoulder tackle and an elbow drop. Clayton delivers a knee to Morales' back, followed by a vertical suplex-backbreaker combo. Morales delivers a series of kicks to Clayton, then looks for a crossbody. Clayton catches him and drops him with his finisher for the win.
Winner: Zack Clayton
After the match, Tony Schiavone gets in the ring. Clayton says that was just a little dose of reality and no one has been able to get the wrestling business in check. He says that fans will never know what being a star is like and they will never amount to anything close to what he is. He says the reality is that he's just getting started.
Marina Shafir heads to the ring, with La Rosa Negra already waiting inside.
Marina Shafir vs. La Rosa Negra
The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Shafir sends Rosa into the corner. Rosa fires back with a chop, but Shafir gets her up on her shoulders and sends her straight to the mat. Rosa delivers a kick to Shafir's midsection, followed by a back elbow. Shafir comes back with a chop, followed by a couple of knees and a hop throw. She kicks Rosa in her back, then locks in Greedy for the win.
Winner: Marina Shafir
Madison Rayne heads to the ring, with Viva Van already waiting inside.