Larry Zbyszko Gives Update On His WWE Performance Center Coaching Status

Larry Zbyszko provided an update on his status as a coach at the WWE Performance Center. Zbyszko had been making some appearances at the WWE PC over the past few years, but he hasn't been around the facility as of late.

Serving as a guest on the "Insiders Edge" podcast, Zbyszko discussed why he hasn't been seen at the PC in a couple of years.

"I live eight miles from the Performance Center where they teach the new guys, 'NXT's' filmed there," Zbyszko said. "I was sticking my nose in and helping a couple of people before the COVID crap, but that was like two years ago and then it got weird. So, I haven't been back since that, but things are starting to open up and change now and I've been watching. So, we'll see what happens."

Zbyszko admitted that he feels wrestling nowadays is more of a circus act than being promoted as a real sport. He praised current talents for raising the bar in terms of athleticism, but he believes a lot of moves have lost meaning.

With that said, Zbyszko knows there's a bit of a disconnect between his generation and the current crop of stars. He recalled going to the WWE PC and telling the younger generation old wrestling stories and the response he'd get.

"Sometimes when I went to the PC and I'd tell some of the stories about some of the other guys, the young guys today look at me and go, 'Really? That really happened?'"

