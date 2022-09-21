Kurt Angle Explains Why He Is Still Waiting For Vince McMahon To Call Him Back

Vince McMahon's departure from the WWE leadership has been thoroughly complete, according to Kurt Angle — the Hall of Famer and Olympic gold medalist says he's been unable to contact his former boss because McMahon no longer has access to his corporate phone.

In an interview with "Wrasslinews," Angle admitted that he went so far as to ask McMahon's daughter and WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon for help in making contact.

"I talked to Stephanie a couple of weeks ago because I couldn't get a hold of Vince anymore," Angle said. "I imagine he had to turn in his company phone, and that was the only way I could get a hold of him. I had his number and would call him here and there, and talk to him and see how he was doing. I texted him a couple of times after he left, and he never responded."

Angle confirmed that McMahon's corporate phone was taken from him when he exited the company and added that "Stephanie told me she would talk to Vince and he would reach out to me. I'm still waiting."

Angle also refuted rumors that McMahon was still directing WWE's operations in a shadowy capacity.

"I thought he was calling everything behind the scenes, and I found out very quickly he wasn't," Angle said. "He's no part of the company anymore, unfortunately. Triple H and Stephanie and Shawn Michaels and Road Dogg Jesse James — they're running the company, and I believe they're going to do a great job. The thing is, Stephanie and Triple H were under Vince for so long they knew what he was trying to do and what he was trying to accomplish. So I think they're going to go in the same direction as Vince."