Luigi Primo Opens Up About His AEW Appearance, Possible Ethan Page Revenge, Getting Knocked Out By His Own Dough & More! - Exclusive

Dude, 72 hours, what a whirlwind. And you were only on TV for two seconds. So let's walk through it here a little bit man, because this thing is popping up everywhere. So how did you get on the radar here for AEW? When did you first get wind you might be doing something with them?

Yeah. So I guess the meme must have been making some headway and other people had seen it, because obviously if you're a wrestler or you're in the wrestling business, I'm sure you got dozens of your friends who weren't in wrestling like, have you seen this? And you're like, yes, yes I have. Because every time there's a viral video, we all get the video. So I'm guessing a lot of wrestlers got it. And a lot of people got it to where eventually certain people had seen it in certain places. And then I don't know if this is the case, but I think what tipped the scale was on Monday, I was just posting dumb stuff on the internet, which is what I often do. And I just said something like all you can eat wrestling. And I was like Pepperoni Khan. Just the dumbest possible things I could say.

Sure.

And then I think that must have been what caused a lot of people to maybe tweet at them.

Oh.

Because then moments later I got a message that was like, what's your number, I'll just say from someone in AEW.

Fair enough.

I don't want to tell tales out of school, but someone in AEW, and I was quite surprised to get the message.

Yeah!

And so then I got texts about just that booking information. And then it was Monday at the time, and they were like, can you come to TV Wednesday? And I was like, yep, I sure can. And then I got my flight info and I told my day job, sorry, guys, see you Thursday. Bye. And so then Tuesday morning I was on a plane and then Wednesday, we went and did the show in Albany and did some taping.

Yeah. And so whose idea was it for you to just get rocked like that?

I couldn't even tell you. It was just something that somebody was like, do you know to be in gear? Get in your gear. And I was like... So I got in my gear and then this was actually pretty sweet, one of the production guys was like, come on faster, while I was tying my boots. So I freaked out and he's like, I'm just messing around, man. It was pretty awesome.

Yeah, dude. And so this has got everybody buzzy. It's been shared everywhere. Are we going to get to see you get revenge on Ethan Page? Do you think there's a chance that happens?

Dude, I think there's a chance. I don't know if you saw the ratings from Wednesday night, but we saw a sharp spike. So I'm hoping that the decision makers at AEW will see that and want to get more pizza points.