Anthony Henry Discusses His WWE Run, Considering Retirement, The Backstage Vibe At AEW, CM Punk & More! - Exclusive

Wait, wait, wait. So this happened... You were on the roster for six months. And so after working 205 Live in NXT and all this stuff, you get this call from Gabe Sapolsky and that's kind of it?

No, no, no, no, no.

OK.

So this happened before.

Okay, got it.

This is backtracking. Because you were asking me how I got into the groove at NXT, and how that was for me.

Got it, got it.

So this kind of goes with that. So, I went through this depression and was going to quit. All this stuff. And then at the high end of my little farewell tour, if you want to call it that, I'm going to go wrestle some guys I want to wrestle. And this was also kind of in the middle of the pandemic, slash coming out of it. I get a call, "Hey, do you still want to retire?" And it's Gabe. And I'm like, "I don't know." And at this point, I almost didn't care. But my wife was like, "You should do it, because you'll regret it if you don't." So, I ended up signing with WWE. So when I walked in to NXT, I cared, but I didn't care, if that makes sense. I don't know.

I was very happy to be there and have the opportunity, of course. This is something I had worked for, at this point, maybe 18 years of my life, that I'd given to professional wrestling. Improved and done all these things. Worked so hard to get there. So yes, I did care. But at the same time, I wasn't willing to bow down and care so much... Because I found happiness without wrestling and I realized I could be happy without wrestling. So it wasn't everything to me anymore. It was like, this is very cool, but if I don't have this and they don't want me, I'm going to be okay without it.

And so that was my mentality going into it. So I didn't bow down. I didn't try to... I didn't feel like I had to walk on eggshells the entire time, like some people do when they get there. So, actually it was pretty easy as far as that goes. Because once I got in, went straight into the training, I was very cool with all the coaches. Maybe that's because of kind of the attitude I had, I don't know. But it was actually a pretty positive experience for me, outside of the end result of course.

I was shocked. I was really surprised. I thought they were going to really use you, man. I don't know if you were surprised by the release or not.

It was hard to be surprised at that point, because we kind of had the vibe that everybody was just under watch and that we didn't know what was going to happen there. Because it'd been seeming like there was a release every few months or whatever. And at the same time I was like, surely I've been here six months, there's no way. They use me. They've been using me on TV since a month in, every single week. There's no way there's going to... but sure enough got that phone call. And I was like, really?