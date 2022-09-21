JBL Recalls Thinking Vince McMahon Was Going To Fire Him

John "Bradshaw" Layfield (JBL) reflected on who came up with the idea to pair him with Ron Simmons. The A.P.A. (Acolytes Protection Agency) was a hot act during the Attitude Era. Fans resonated with their style of drinking beer and kicking tail for money.

JBL appeared on "Refin' It Up with Brian Hebner" and he revealed who created the idea for the A.P.A. and an awkward situation he found himself in before the idea was brought to his attention.

"Vince [McMahon]," JBL answered. "We were in Philadelphia, we had a double-shot and it was my birthday and we had gone out after the matches. So, we drove down, we had TV in Baltimore. So, by the time we got down to Baltimore I was pretty much in the bag. It was me, Ron, Godfather, and Teddy Long and I'm just ingesting anything they give me. We get down there and we go to the TV bar, which we never did. There was nowhere else to go and we didn't know anywhere else to go."

JBL then recalled the moment he thought he was about to be fired.

"Vince and Shane [McMahon] walk in and they end up putting me in their limousine and sending me back to the Red Roof we were staying at the Baltimore airport," JBL said.

JBL told Simmons he was brought back to the hotel by McMahon's limo. Simmons told JBL, "Ah, we're fired."

McMahon ended up praising JBL and Simmons for simply having a good time. He recalled McMahon saying he and Simmons drinking beer is "just what guys do." McMahon then told them his idea for the A.P.A.

