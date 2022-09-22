Win A Jade Cargill AEW Unmatched Series 4 Figure From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win an AEW Unmatched Series 4 figure. This first-time release brings to life Jade Cargill and features her signature platinum hair and impressive abs! The figure also sports a photorealistic head sculpt, matching black-and-tan ring attire, and swappable hands.

One lucky winner will get their very own Jade Cargill – AEW Unmatched Series 4 figure for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Monday, September 26, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This Jade Cargill – AEW Unmatched Series 4 figure is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.