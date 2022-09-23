Facts About WWE Music Group Only Hardcore Wrestling Fans Know

WWE, like any other massive global company, has its fair share of subsidiaries. Some of them have been very successful, like the WWE Performance Center and the WWE Network. Other subsidiaries, though, have been far from successful, like the XFL or the World Bodybuilding Federation.

One of WWE's subsidiaries that has sort of flown under the radar is WWE Music Group, the record label that's main responsibility has been creating and releasing all of the entrance themes for the many WWE Superstars over the years. While it's not a focal point of WWE at large, the impact of WWE Music Group on the company is far greater than most fans would expect. Established in name in 2006, the concept of WWE Music Group has existed for over two decades prior producing a number of compilation albums and, of course, countless memorable entrance themes. The earliest beginnings date back to the then WWF's "boom period" in the '80s. With that history in mind, WWE Music Group is truly an unsung hero of the sports entertainment giant.

