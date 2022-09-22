Trailer Released For Upcoming Dave Bautista Film

Former WWE star Dave Bautista is headlining the new M. Night Shyamalan thriller "Knock at the Cabin," which had its trailer released online today. The film is based on the best-selling novel "The Cabin at the End of the World" by Paul G. Tremblay, and focuses on a gay male couple and their adopted Asian daughter whose vacation in a secluded New Hampshire cabin is disrupted by four strangers who take the family captive and inform that one of them must be killed in order to prevent an apocalypse from occurring.

Batista plays Leonard, the leader of the intruders, and the trailer presents the character as a physically imposing individual who speaks to his anxious captives in a serene tone of voice. Rupert Grint, best known as Ron Weasley in the "Harry Potter" films, plays one of Leonard's comrades, while Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge are the couple taken hostage by the intruders.

While Batista is best known for his comic performances as Drax in the "Guardians of the Galaxy" films, Shyamalan told the Hollywood Reporter that he cast the ex-wrestler based on his performance in Denis Villeneuve's "Blade Runner 2049."

"He was still in a way that was powerful," the filmmaker said. "There's a type of stillness where you're not doing nothing; you're doing everything, and you're still. Every cell in your body will do what it's supposed to do if you're thinking something correctly. And Dave was embodying all of this philosophy in that scene ... I didn't know who he was at that time, and he stuck in my head. So when this script came, I was like, 'There seems to be one guy who can play this giant human being and do the stillness.'"

"Knock at the Cabin" is scheduled for theatrical release on February 3, 2023.