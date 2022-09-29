John Cena Said He 'Knew Nothing' About Making Movies When Working On The Marine

John Cena has rocketed into Hollywood stardom with films like "Bumblebee" and "The Suicide Squad," but every actor gets their movie start somewhere, and longtime WWE fans may remember Cena's movie debut in WWE Studios' "The Marine." Cena detailed the experience in a GQ interview.

"I'm actually very, very proud of the movie," he said. "My mind was elsewhere at that age and time in my life. I wanted to be in the ring."

"The Marine" released in 2006 and currently sits at 17% on Rotten Tomatoes. It was Cena's first foray into film making, and it came about very quickly for him. The movie was originally meant to star "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, but weeks before filming, Austin dropped out for "whatever reason." This led to Cena getting quickly placed in the movie by former WWE CEO Vince McMahon. McMahon told Cena he was to be in Australia in 10 days time to be in a movie.

"Me being enamored with the WWE, and it was my life's passion at the time, I said, 'No problem," Cena said.