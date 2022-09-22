John Cena Sets Guinness World Record

John Cena has been recognized by Guinness World Records for granting the most wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation, totaling 650 since he began working with the nonprofit in 2002.

The Make-A-Wish Foundation helps fulfill the wishes of children between the ages of 2 and 18 who have been diagnosed with a critical illness. The children's wishes have encompassed trips to special events or locations and the chance to meet a celebrity. Cena is the most requested celebrity for the children to meet.

In a November 2019 interview with People, Cena — who had just passed his 600th granted wish — discussed his commitment to the nonprofit.

"I said, 'If you ever need me for this ever, I don't care what I'm doing, I will drop what I'm doing and be involved because I think that's the coolest thing,'" Cena said. "We've all experienced that joy of giving a gift for the holidays where you just nail it — that's the same gift I get in giving back to people's lives, in being able to give them wonderful emotional moments."

Cena's first experience with Make-A-Wish came about by accident. He recalled that he was still a WWE rookie in 2002 when he was hastily recruited to make a brief appearance.

"It wasn't for me, I think the person wanted to meet another Superstar," Cena said. "But the WWE does a great job of like, 'Hey, there's a Make-A-Wish kid in this room. Can you come say hello?' So, a bunch of people are shuttled in to say hello to a young fan of WWE. So, we're shuttled in and said my hellos and took my pictures and then left. And they're like, 'Thank you, Make-A-Wish thanks you.' I was like, 'What is Make-A-Wish?'"

This marks the second time that Cena has been honored by Guinness World Records. According to Sportskeeda, he has also been cited for his record-breaking 16 WWE world championships.