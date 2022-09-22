WWE Announces Royal Rumble On Location Packages

If you are looking to secure ringside seats for next year's Royal Rumble, taking place on January 28, in San Antonio, Texas, WWE has announced that On Location ticket packages for the event are now on sale. General on-sale tickets for the event are available beginning September 30, but these packages offered by the company's official fan hospitality partner are the only way to guarantee seats in a particular location if you've got designs on sitting somewhere specific in the Alamodome and do not care to battle it out with the masses.

Four different tier options are available. The lower-priced Bronze (starting at $260 per person) offers seating in the 200 or 300 levels while purchasing Silver (starting at $475 per person) will get you something in the 100 level. Gold (starting at $1,300 per person) includes 100 or floor-level seating, and Champion (starting at $3,750 per person) provides you with premium floor seating.

All four packages include limited-edition souvenirs and an exclusive VIP Alamodome entrance. The Gold and Champion packages add on a photo opportunity with an unspecified WWE Superstar, an autographed poster, and a ring-used mat plaque, among other bonuses. The Champion package will also get you a ticket to "SmackDown" the night before the Rumble.

On Location also has hotel packages for those needing accommodations in San Antonio for the event, with a stay at The Marriott Riverwalk available for all four packages.