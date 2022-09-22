Impact Wrestling Results (9/22): Victory Road Go-Home Show, Aussie Open, Ladder Match

Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling for September 22, 2022.

Tonight's show will have the NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)and Digital Media Champion Brian Myers will defend his title against Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder match. Other matches are "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. former ROH star Delirious, Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne vs Trey Miguel vs Mia Yim, Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice, and the BTI match was Hyan vs. Gisele Shaw.

Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder match for the Digital Media Title:

Tonight's show opens up with a Ladder Match for the Digital Media Title. The announcers note that it's Bhupinder Gujjar's first ladder match.

Gujjar goes right after Myers. Gujjar bodyslams him after striking him. Samoan drop to Myers. The gargoyle spear and a knee to Gujjar. Myers grabs a ladder, but Gujjar dropkicks Myers. Gujjar grabs the ladder, but a spine first on the apron.

Myers now has the ladder and sets it up. He starts to climb it but is stopped by a cutter. Myers gets speared spine first on the ladder. Gujjar starts to climb the ladder, but Myers pushes the ladder over and Gujjar hits the top rope. Gujjar's nose is bleeding. Myers throws Gujjar into the ladder and it falls on him. An uppercut to Gujjar. Myers grabs another ladder. There are two ladders in the ring now. Gujjar grabs the original ladder and tries to set it up. Two ladders are set up below the Digital Media Championship now.