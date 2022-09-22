Impact Wrestling Results (9/22): Victory Road Go-Home Show, Aussie Open, Ladder Match
Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of Impact Wrestling for September 22, 2022.
Tonight's show will have the NJPW Strong Tag Team Champions Aussie Open (Mark Davis & Kyle Fletcher) vs. Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin)and Digital Media Champion Brian Myers will defend his title against Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder match. Other matches are "Speedball" Mike Bailey vs. former ROH star Delirious, Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid vs. Alex Zayne vs Trey Miguel vs Mia Yim, Impact Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice, and the BTI match was Hyan vs. Gisele Shaw.
Brian Myers (c) vs. Bhupinder Gujjar in a Ladder match for the Digital Media Title:
Tonight's show opens up with a Ladder Match for the Digital Media Title. The announcers note that it's Bhupinder Gujjar's first ladder match.
Gujjar goes right after Myers. Gujjar bodyslams him after striking him. Samoan drop to Myers. The gargoyle spear and a knee to Gujjar. Myers grabs a ladder, but Gujjar dropkicks Myers. Gujjar grabs the ladder, but a spine first on the apron.
Myers now has the ladder and sets it up. He starts to climb it but is stopped by a cutter. Myers gets speared spine first on the ladder. Gujjar starts to climb the ladder, but Myers pushes the ladder over and Gujjar hits the top rope. Gujjar's nose is bleeding. Myers throws Gujjar into the ladder and it falls on him. An uppercut to Gujjar. Myers grabs another ladder. There are two ladders in the ring now. Gujjar grabs the original ladder and tries to set it up. Two ladders are set up below the Digital Media Championship now.
Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice
They both start climbing and both are duking it out. Myers hits a belly-to-back suplex from the ladders to Gujjar. Myers is outside of the ring and grabs a third ladder. He puts the ladder on the steps. Powerbomb into the ladder. The crowd is chanting, 'Myers sucks' after the move. Both men are trying to climb back into the ring. Myers is the first one to roll back in. He's climbing on the ladder and is near the title. Gujjar pulls him off the ladder and hits a superkick to Myers. Low-blow to Gujjar while he was climbing on the ladder. Myers tapes him to the ladder, so he can't climb. Myers grabs the title and retains it!
Winner: Brian Myers retains the Digital Media Championship
Backstage with Josh Alexander, Rich Swann, and Heath Slater. Slater says they have to get on the same page for their Victory Road Match. Slater comments on his open match later against any members of Honor No More.
Back from commercial break. Announcers speak about Saturday's Victory Road matches.
Footage from last Saturday's Wrestling Revolver, where Steve Maclin attacked Sami Calihan.
Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Zicky Dice
Very quick match. Grace suplexes Dice and ripped his shirt off. She uses the Grace Driver and wins the match.
Winner: Jordynne Grace