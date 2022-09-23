Eddie Kingston Believes Indie Star Who Died Young Would Be In AEW

Popular AEW star Eddie Kingston is never shy about speaking his mind, and this time, he wants to shine a spotlight on a dear, departed friend.

Alexander Whybrow, known on the independent wrestling scene as Larry Sweeney, made a name for himself in Ring of Honor, Chikara, and other promotions before taking his own life in 2011. He was 30 years old. Kingston, who has emphasized the importance of mental health in various interviews throughout his career, believes that Sweeney would be a successful AEW star if he was alive.

"He'd be a multimillionaire if he were still here," Kingston told Sports Illustrated. "And I also think he'd be with us in AEW.

"I've never really gotten over his passing," Kingston continued. "A lot of us haven't. He's with me every time I'm in that ring. I really feel him when Bryce Remsburg is refereeing, because they also knew each other very well. Let's put it this way, he would have been the best man at my wedding. A day doesn't go by when I don't think of him."

Following Sweeney's passing, Chikara established a tournament at High Noon to crown the first-ever Chikara Grand Champion, naming it the 12 Large: Summit in memory of Sweeney. Kingston would win that tournament, and was presented the championship by Sweeney's brother, Oliver Whybrow, upon his victory. Kingston's impact on suicide and mental health awareness continues, as he is one of several AEW staff members featured in a new commercial focusing on national suicide prevention month that aired for American audiences during Wednesday's episode of "AEW Dynamite." In it, Kingston assures people that it's okay to struggle and ask for help when addressing challenges in life.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.