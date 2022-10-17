The Ricky Steamboat Moniker Was Born Because His Real Name Sounded Too Much Like A Heel

In an interview on the "Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat revealed how his name was given to him by legendary promoter Eddie Graham.

Debuting in March 1976 for the American Wrestling Association (AWA) promotion after completing Verne Gagne's grueling training camp, Steamboat wrestled under the name Dick Blood (he wrestled one match under his birth name, Richard Blood). Two months later, Steamboat would head to the Florida territory, Championship Wrestling from Florida (CWF), where Graham decided a name change was in order for the young wrestler.

"Rick Blood is a great wrestling name but that's for heels," Graham told Steamboat. "I'd like to call you Ricky Steamboat. We had a guy here in the late '60s, through the early '70s, that campaigned here; his name was Sammy Steamboat. He was from Hawaii and I'm going to start putting your name out there. But, I'm not going to call you his son; I'm going to start listing you as a nephew. You're the nephew of Sammy Steamboat."