Konnan Talks CM Punk's All Out Scrum, AEW's Backstage Tensions, Kenny Omega & TripleMania & Dominik Mysterio! - Exclusive

Wrestling legend Konnan sat down with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman to talk about AEW, WWE, TripleMania, and more.

Nick Hausman: Thank you so much for taking the time to chat with me here today.

Konnan: Yeah, what's up Nick? Pleasure.

Yeah, dude. I haven't had a chance to chat with you since All Out. You're obviously somebody I wanted to get to their take on because you're not just a wrestler. You're also a promoter and a booker. Right. So what kind of happened at the scrums affects all of that stuff. So I want to start there and we can kind of meander into some other things, but what did you think about what Punk did at the scrums and the way Tony handled it? I guess in that moment as things were playing out?

Before I answer that, let me ask you a question.

Okay.

What were you thinking? Because you just asked a question and he just went all in on you. You can tell that he had this planned. I thought it was kind of funny when he goes, yeah, you're Colt Cabana's friend expecting you to say yes, and then you go, you actually blew my spot. So this was already pre-planned, he was fed up. He wanted to get this off his chest. I'm going to tell you exactly what I thought, but I just wanted to hear, what were you thinking while this is going on? Is there any part of you that was thinking, this is f***ing surreal?

The whole thing was surreal, Konnan. I mean, I didn't know where he was going. I was really happy he brought up my improv career. I thought that was cool. I was like, dope. That's going to open some doors. Then when he brought up the Cabana stuff, I just thought it was weird because I'm not close with Scott anymore. It just kind of showed me how out of the loop he was. Truthfully, I wanted to let him know about me and Scott earlier, but I never had the chance to chat with him. We talked briefly when I was covering his trial, him and Scott versus Dr. Amann here in Chicago. But yeah, I did never get the chance ... I really wish I'd had a chance to smart him up. At some point, I feel like all this could have been averted.

Now, what did you think? Because you probably hung around and then you heard now there's a big fight broke out. What were you thinking then?

Konnan, I am somebody who lives for the thrill of the hunt. So when I hear there's a fight that just broke out, my mind's running a mile a minute. I'm trying to figure out what happened. I'm knowing we're about to have a crazy pro wrestling news cycle, which really hasn't stopped. I just kind of jumped into action. I'm always the last person in the scrum room because I have to send out so many assignments to my team. It was just me and Leva Bates in there, in the room together. I just thanked her for what a nice person she was.