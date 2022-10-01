Jimmy Korderas Breaks Down AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, CM Punk's All Out Media Scrum, Craziest WWE Referee Moments, & More! - Exclusive

Well, on the note of the audible from All Out, where a lot of people said, "Hey, maybe you should have called an audible then," some people on the team wanted to know if you've ever been in a match where an audible was called. If there's a moment you remember where something happened, where they changed up the finish on you and you had to kind of roll with it from there.

Oh man, I'm trying to think back. Nothing is coming to mind.

So how often do audibles get called?

Well, in WWE, everything's pretty stringent. I guess the biggest audible that people would remember is the 2005 Royal Rumble, when John Cena and Batista went over the top rope at the same time. Dave was supposed to hook the top rope and just missed it and they both landed and it was pretty much simultaneous. Oh my goodness. So Batista was the one who was supposed to go over. John was supposed to be on the ground. And when they landed, instinctively, the Raw referees went over to Batista and raised his hand. We knew that's who was supposed to go over in the first place so we didn't say anything.

So all of a sudden, a few seconds later, we hear in our earpiece from the back, from Gerald Brisco, "One of the SmackDown referees, go over there and raise John Cena's hand." And it was Charles and I, so we ran over and now we're arguing back and forth. "He won." "No, he won." "No, he won." And while this is going on, we can hear them talking in our earpiece. Okay, I'm getting a little bit behind the fourth wall here.

That's fine.

Can hear, "All the referees that are in the back, find the general managers, Teddy Long and Eric Bischoff," the SmackDown and Raw respective general managers, because they wanted them to come out and argue and then do what they eventually did, which was restart the match with just them two to go into the finish.

Oh, okay. Wow.

So while that was going on, they couldn't find them, because apparently they left early. Okay. Hey, bro. So that caused Vince to come out. And when we saw Vince coming out, that wasn't Mr. McMahon angry. That was, "Oh my goodness. Vince is pissed. Boy." And then of course, the infamous sliding in the ring and blowing out both quads.

That's right.

And we went from there, and then that was the audible being called. Okay, they're going to restart the match and Dave's going to eliminate John, however they do it.

How much fun was it to be in that, though?

It was fun. And then when Vince came into the ring and went to stand up and fell back, that was like, "Oh, what's going on here?" And he's just sitting there and he's like, "Come here," in that Vince voice. "Yes, sir?" You know what I mean? And I always bug Chad to this day, because he was the closest one to Vince when Vince went to stand up, and when Vince started going down, he backed up.

Wow.

To this day, I still bug him, "You're the one who let Vince fall and blow out both his quads."

Wow. That's fantastic. I loved that ride. That was a lot of fun.