Road Dogg Felt Hurt When WWE Star Found Out He Peed In Their Hat

Road Dogg found himself in an awkward situation after one of his locker room antics during his WWE run. The WWE Hall of Famer took it upon himself to urinate in a hat that belonged to Raven, who was out of the company at the time. Road Dogg insists that he didn't have any heat with Raven; he was simply goofing around in the locker room, trying to get a reaction from his peers, who also liked that type of humor.

Road Dogg had to face the music when Raven eventually returned, although Raven took it in stride. Road Dogg explained the details during an episode of the "OYDK" podcast.

"He came to me and said, 'Hey, can I ask you a question? Did you pee in my hat?'" Road Dogg recalled. "I said, 'I did, dude, and I'm sorry. I'll buy you a new hat. I'll do whatever. I didn't think you were coming back.' I just explained myself to him and he said, 'Okay, well thanks. Thanks for being honest.'" I said, 'Okay, man,' and to this day I will buy him a new hat. He never asked me to. I just didn't think he would come back and then it really hurt my feelings when he found out. It didn't hurt my feelings; it was just like, 'Ah man, what a butthole I am.'"

The former D-Generation X member added that the hat looked to be expensive.

