Justin Roberts Recalls Announcing Brock Lesnar Had Ended The Undertaker's Streak

Ring announcer Justin Roberts recently named the "biggest announcement" he made in his career during his appearance on Chris Jericho's "Talk Is Jericho" podcast.

"I'd say my biggest announcement in WWE was Brock [Lesnar] beating Taker for the streak," the longtime WWE ring announcer revealed. "That was the biggest announcement I ever made that got the smallest reaction."

Lesnar's widely unexpected victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30, which ended "The Dead Man's" undefeated streak at WrestleMania at 21 matches, was one of the most shocking moments in WWE history, with the company itself calling the finish "the single most shocking moment in the grand history of WWE."

Nearly a full minute went by after the final bell rang before Roberts received the official word to make the announcement. Roberts told Jericho that he didn't know the finish of the match before it began and that, initially, he believed someone had made a mistake in the ring.

"My stomach dropped," Roberts said, adding, "I was just in doubt, and so it was very uncomfortable, and then I get a cue a minute later and I go, 'The winner of this match, Brock Lesnar.' And it was an uncomfortable announcement."

Roberts recalled how "everybody's jaws were dropped" in that moment and that "nobody was cheering."

"Everybody, including myself — it was just disbelief," he said.

Roberts and Jericho dove further into the ring announcer's lengthy career in and around professional wrestling, with Roberts saying the biggest match he ever called was either the WrestleMania matches between John Cena and The Rock, or Undertaker and Shawn Michaels.

The Chicago native worked for WWE from 2002 until he was released in 2014. He currently works as the main ring announcer and MC for AEW, which he joined in 2019.

