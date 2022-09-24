Shawn Michaels On How Chyna Would Be Perceived In Modern WWE Women's Division

One performer from WWF's Attitude Era who Shawn Michaels believes would have been "phenomenal" in today's WWE is Chyna.

A founding member of D-Generation X, alongside Michaels and Triple H, Chyna was a former WWF Women's Champion and two-time WWF Intercontinental Champion. She died in 2016 at 46 and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as a member of DX three years later.

In 1999, Chyna became the first woman to appear in the Royal Rumble match, a groundbreaking moment. The WWE did not introduce a Royal Rumble match for the women's division until its 2018 Royal Rumble event.

In a recent interview with The New York Post, Michaels said he believes the Chyna would have fit in great with WWE's current roster.

"From a performer standpoint, she would clearly fit in and be phenomenal," Michaels, 57, said. "I think what makes her the awe-inspiring, innovative and transforming woman that she was was that she did it earlier than all of them."

Michaels said her style and character "would be a bit more commonplace today." "She would certainly have an incredible career — but I don't know that she'd be the trailblazer today that she is if she were currently doing it today," he added, pointing out her status as a pioneer in wrestling world by competing for titles in both the men's and women's divisions.

Michaels' interview comes as D-Generation X celebrates its 25th anniversary this year. The group is scheduled to make an appearance on the October 10 episode of "Monday Night Raw" at the Barclays Center in New York City.