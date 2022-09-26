The Rock Shares Cathartic Moment With Young Rock Star

Reel life inspired real life for Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who posted a video to his Instagram page that showed him walking with Joseph Lee Anderson, the actor who plays his late father, Rocky Johnson, on the series "Young Rock."

"Growing up as a kid and even as a man, I never took a walk with my dad," wrote Johnson on the Instagram post. "If he were alive today, I would've loved to have tried this with him. I asked Joseph Lee Anderson (who plays my dad on our show 'Young Rock') to take a walk with me, because I wanted to feel what it was like to walk and just shoot the s*** with my old man."

The video shows Johnson and Anderson in a cheerful conversation in what appears to be a park, with Anderson pausing at one point to show off his right bicep to an approving Johnson. The Luther Vandross song "Dance with My Father" fills the soundtrack, making the conversation inaudible.

"This felt good," Johnson added. "Kinda cathartic in a way. Helps me reconcile some complicated father/son s***. See ya down the road dad. Let's get a walk in. (thanks Joe, for everything)."

Anderson posted four still photographs from his walk with Johnson on his Instagram page, including two moments not included in the video: the pair smiling for a selfie, and hugging each other.

"Him and his father had a very complicated relationship, but Dwayne, for the show, wanted to focus on the good," Anderson said earlier this year in an exclusive Wrestling Inc. interview. "Rocky was a guy who could make everyone feel amazing and like a million bucks no matter who you are. That's the type of Rocky you're going to see on the show. Very charismatic. Very likable dude."