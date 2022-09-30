Ric Flair Thinks This Wrestler Is The Greatest In-Ring Worker In WWE History

Flair considered his retirement match at WrestleMania 24 to not be one of his best, but rather he considered it to be his most humbling.

"At that point in my career I did not have the self-confidence that I needed to have to rise to the occasion and he made it look like I did. I've looked back...had time in the past couple of years to watch some of Shawn's matches that he had while I was at WCW and Shawn is just a class act."

Another man who Flair believed should belong in that upper echelon alongside Michaels is his legendary rival, Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, with whom Flair had an amazing trilogy of matches in 1989 that stand the test of time as absolute classics: "For my money, in the ring, I'd put him (Shawn) and Ricky Steamboat in a class by themselves. I always liked being around Shawn. As far as a guy in the ring I don't think I've ever seen anybody better."

