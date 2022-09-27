How A Tour With The Beach Boys Helped Inspired Jimmy Hart's Flashy Persona

As a result of Clark's advice, Hart started paying attention to what performers were wearing. Taking note of those sartorial observations, he used his jackets to draw attention to both himself and, more importantly, his clients, at ringside.

"I always thought I was the hood ornament on the Cadillac, they were the Cadillac and I was the hood ornament, you know?" he said.

In regard to his megaphone, Hart credited Vince McMahon with that inspiration.

"When I first left Memphis to go up to New York, I used to carry a cane down there," he said. "But when I got to New York, Mr. Fuji had the cane. I wasn't going to mess with Mr. Fuji because you know where that would've ended up, so one day I was up in Poughkeepsie, New York getting ready to do TV shows and Vince came back from Japan and goes 'Here, I wanted to give you this, this is going to be your new gimmick,' and I said 'Okay, thank you. Can I paint it?' and he said, 'Just know when to use it and when not to use it and you can do whatever you want with it,' and that was such a huge break for me because it turned out to be such a great part of my career up there. We used it in so many different matches there back in the day."