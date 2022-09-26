Jimmy Hart Names Moment That Showed Him The Strength Of Twitter

When it comes to Twitter, Jimmy Hart takes a hands-off approach to sharing updates with his fans.

"I have some people that do it for me," said Hart during a "WrestleRant" interview. "On Twitter, I don't want to get in no trouble. If anybody says I did anything on Twitter, [I'd say] I can't even do it — so you can't accuse me, baby."

Hart has maintained his @RealJimmyHart Twitter account since October 2012 and currently has nearly 121,000 followers. Most of the account's recent activity involving retweets of content featuring Hart — the last original message to date was from August 17 with the declaration "It's all beautiful, baby!!!"

But it wasn't until recently that he truly appreciated the depth and scope of the platform's power.

"What happened is I did a show last year with Bayley," he continued, referring to the WWE Women's Grand Slam Champion. "Bayley and I were together, and we went to the Mavs ball to do a promotion. And Bayley said, 'Please let me get a picture.' I said okay, we took a little selfie. Ten minutes later, she goes, 'Look at the almost six or seven hundred thousand people who saw this.' And I said, 'What?'"

Hart added that Bayley shared the photo "with all the other girl wrestlers, and then they tweeted it out." At that point, Hart finally realized the strength of social media.

Hart also cited Logan Paul, whose YouTube-based celebrity was fueled by social media platforms including Twitter.

"This guy's everywhere," Hart said, noting that he was just made aware that Paul had his own branded energy drink. "He's gonna big name for us, you watch."