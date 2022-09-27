Earl Hebner Confirms He Was Recently Approached To Referee Big Match

Legendary wrestling referee Earl Hebner has named the one match that he wishes he got to call, and it actually took place recently. Hebner has called a slew of pivotal matches throughout his career. Who can forget the infamous Montreal Screwjob back in 1997? Years prior to that debacle, there was a another screwjob, but this time it was actually part of a storyline in which a then-unknown Earl swapped places with his twin brother Dave and purposely counted a pinfall for Andre The Giant despite the fact that WWE World Champion Hulk Hogan kicked out well before three.

Hebner has just about done it all as an in-ring official, but during a K&S WrestleFest autograph session, he revealed one match that got away from him. "I wish I would've refereed the Ric Flair match, the last match, but I wasn't well at the time," Hebner said. "I was asked would I be interested in doing it, but after my operation I wasn't able to do it."

Flair's final match (for now, as "Naitch" is now teasing another return to the ring) was held on July 31. The 73-year-old Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to take on Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal inside Nashville Municipal Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee. Mike Chioda ended up being the referee for that match. Hebner was last seen in a big officiating role during Impact Wrestling's Slammiversary event back in June. He counted the pin for the 10-man tag team match between the Impact Originals and Honor No More. His appearance came just two days after the passing of his brother, Dave.