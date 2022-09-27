Jake Roberts Recalls WWE Feud He Felt Was In 'Poor Taste'

Jake "The Snake" Roberts' struggles with sobriety have been the beating heart of his own redemption story, but they've also been the source of crass parody. The most infamous of those disgusting instances was his feud with Jerry "The King" Lawler in 1996. Trying to put his life together, and being born again, Roberts was put in a feud that saw him constantly mocked by Lawler.

"Absolutely was in horrible taste," Roberts said on a Q & A episode of "DDP Snake Pit." Roberts' co-host DDP had no idea about the tasteless angle. "They made fun of me for being an alcoholic," Roberts continued, bringing DDP up to speed. "He wound up pouring a bottle of whiskey down my face, burned the s**t out of my eyes." Conrad Thompson and DDP were flabbergasted by the fact that the bottle of whiskey was not gimmicked or diluted in anyway.

"Ask Jerry he'll tell you the same damn thing," Roberts continued, "because whenever it came time for me to pour it on him he goes 'you can't pour that on me,' and I go 'what do you mean? You poured it on me.' He goes 'well Vince wanted it poured on you.' That motherf***er, you know?" Roberts says he was really struggling at the time, and that Vince McMahon wasn't the only instigator. "I can't say 'boys will be boys' because boys will be assholes. They were constantly putting things in my bag that shouldn't have been there, taking chances with my damn well-being because they were putting drugs in my damn suitcase that I didn't know were there, and I'd find s**t in there y'know? Paraphernalia and stuff. It was just horrible, man."