AEW Dark Live Coverage (09/27) - Dante Martin Vs. Anthony Henry, Leon Ruffin And Anna Jay A.S. In Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "AEW Dark" on September 27, 2022!

Dante Martin (with mentor Matt Sydal in his corner) will be taking on Anthony Henry (with Workhorsemen partner JD Drake at ringside) in what promises to be a fast-paced bout between two of AEW's high flyers. Leon Ruffin will make his return to the company as he looks to score a win over BSHP King. The submission specialist Angelico will be facing former Impact Wrestling star Caleb Konley.

Nick Comoroto of The Factory will also be in action as he faces off with Shaheem Ali. The leader of The Wingmen, Ryan Nemeth, will be squaring off with Arjun Singh. "AEW Dark" regular Fuego Del Sol looks to earn a win tonight as he takes on Jay Malachi. Jeeves Kay of The Trustbusters will be taking on Gus De La Vega while Jora Johl will be facing Blake Li.

In the women's division, Jericho Appreciation Society's Anna Jay A.S. (with fellow member Angelo Parker in her corner) looks to continue her dominant streak as she faces Kelly Madan. Jay has shown a much more aggressive side since turning to the dark side after she hit Ruby Soho and lowered the shark cage to let out the JAS at Fyter Fest: Week Two during the Barbed Wire Everywhere Death Match between Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston. Leila Grey of The Baddies will also be taking on Tiara James to bring home a win for the group as they look to make their way to the top. Charlette and Robyn Renegade will also be facing off with Mila Moore and Mylo.