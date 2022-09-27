Update Regarding WWE Content On Hulu

WWE and Hulu have been in a back-and-forth negotiation that keeps pushing back the expiration date of WWE's content on the streaming platform.

PWInsider is reporting that Hulu has moved the expiration date to this Friday (September 29). The deal was initially set to expire last Saturday, then reportedly moved to the following day, before finally settling on the latest reported date. According to PWInsider discussions are still ongoing between the two companies.

WWE has been presenting next-day content on Hulu since 2012. Hulu has traditionally received the first run of WWE's syndicated programming, with the content then transitioning to Peacock and the WWE Network a month later. Originally owned by "SmackDown" broadcaster Fox, Hulu is now owned by Disney and Comcast, with Disney earning a majority share in the company in the sale that also saw Disney take ownership of 20th Century Fox.

While Fox is no longer an owner of Peacock, Comcast owns NBCUniversal, the parent company of the USA Network, home to "Raw" and "NXT." Complicating matters further, there have been rumors that Comcast might merge with Warner Bros Discovery, the parent company of AEW's home networks TNT, TBS, and the pay-per-view platform Bleacher Report Live. According to "The Hollywood Reporter," there was a meeting between the heads of WBD and Comcast last July.

The WWE content that is currently available on Hulu includes "Raw," "SmackDown," "NXT," "NXT Level Up," "Main Event," "Superstars," and other programs. It's also the home to WWE's successful reality shows "Total Divas," "Total Bellas" and "Miz & Mrs."