WWE NXT 2.0 Live Coverage (09/27) - Pub Rules Match, Damon Kemp Vs. Brutus Creed, Mandy Rose Vs. Fallon Henley

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of "WWE NXT 2.0" on September 27, 2022!

Former "NXT UK" Tag Team Champions Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen will be taking on Gallus in a Pub Rules Match. The two teams have had issues with one another over the past few weeks, facing off at Worlds Collide and being involved in several physical altercations. Briggs and Jensen sought to join The Coffeys and Wolfgang in a card game last week, but were turned down before things escalated and security stepped in.

Wes Lee will take on Tony D'Angelo as both men look to earn their spot in the upcoming Fatal Five-Way Ladder Match to crown a new North American Champion at Halloween Havoc. The title has been vacant since Solo Sikoa was forced to relinquish it after being told that he was not sanctioned to be competing in his match with Carmelo Hayes two weeks ago.

In the women's division. "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose will face Fallon Henley in a non-title bout. Henley got into a verbal altercation with Rose last week after the latter made fun of Henley's teammate, Brooks Jensen. One half of the "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions, Kayden Carter, will also be taking on Nikkita Lyons. Lyons and partner Zoey Stark have been eying the titles since making their return as a team.

Brutus Creed looks to score a win over Damon Kemp as he and brother, Julius, continue on their quest to make Kemp pay for betraying Diamond Mine at Worlds Collide and cost them their titles. The Creed Brothers earned themselves a rematch during the One year Anniversary show in a cage match against current title holders, Pretty Deadly, but fell short after Kemp attempted to scale the cage and handcuffed Julius to the top.

Cameron Grimes will face off against the leader of Schism, Joe Gacy. Gacy, Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler have made several attempts to recruit Grimes over the course of the past few weeks, but have been unsuccessful. Schism became enraged and told him that anyone not sitting in the shade of their tree would suffer the consequences.

We are live! Ilja Dragunov heads to the ring as Vic Joseph and Wade Barrett greet audiences at home.