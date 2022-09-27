Stephanie McMahon Touts New Streaming Deal For WWE Content In Australia

WWE announced on Tuesday that the Foxtel Group brands will become the exclusive destination for WWE in Australia.

Foxtel Group is Australia's leading subscription television company with more than 4.5 million subscribers.

The new multi-year partnership will see WWE's live and on-demand content delivered to Foxtel as well as its subsidiaries, BINGE and Kayo Sports. BINGE will be the new streaming home of the WWE Network in Australia starting in 2023, broadcasting WWE's premium live events, including WrestleMania 39.

"With its far-reaching and engaged audience, the Foxtel Group has been a trusted and long-standing partner of WWE for more than 20 years," said WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO Stephanie McMahon about the new partnership. "We look forward to expanding our partnership with the Foxtel Group and welcoming BINGE as the new streaming home of WWE Network in the region."

It was also noted in the announcement that WWE will continue to be available to all Foxtel subscribers on both the FOX8 channel and an upcoming 24/7 WWE channel set to launch sometime in December 2022. On both of these channels, the Foxtel Group will broadcast weekly live episodes of "Raw," "SmackDown," and "NXT." Subscribers will also be able to watch WWE premium live events at no additional charge, while selected WWE content will also be available on Kayo Sports.

WWE's new deal with the Foxtel Group is believed to be the first "Peacock-style" streaming deal for WWE outside of the United States, where the original incarnation of the WWE Network still operates. WWE first announced its partnership with NBCUniversal's streaming service Peacock in January 2021. Peacock became the exclusive home of the WWE Network in the U.S. in March 2021.