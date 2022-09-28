MJF Addresses Possibility Of Launching Promotion

Tony Khan might be able to have a better night's sleep knowing that MJF is not after his job and is not eager to muscle him out of business.

In an interview with KFC Radio, the always-opinionated wrestler remarked that his future allegiance goes to "whoever cuts the biggest check. Could be Barstool Sports. Could be ESPN. Could be an acting career."

When asked if he would consider starting his own wrestling promotion, MJF responded, "I would need a financial backer that was willing to pay me more money than everyone that we're referring to."

MJF touted the benefits of "having a consistent check and a contract" and reminded all interested parties that they have to "pay me a stupid amount of money if you want to keep me around." But while he enjoys the financial benefits of being on the AEW roster, he would rather be receiving the checks than writing them.

"This is an honest to God truth – I never want to have Tony Khan's job," he said. "I never want to have Triple H's job. The amount of bullsh*t you have to go through – the only thing I want to worry about is me."

MJF then offered a reminder, "I'm getting paid just to be me and show up to work once a week ... Right now, I am making a lot of money. I want to make a lot of money. I'm already making a lot of money. But I want to make a lot of money so that I can retire at 38 comfortably."