Earl Hebner Gives Example Of The Ultimate Warrior's Lack Of Respect

In a K & S Wrestlefest live stream on Facebook, IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Famer and WWE alumnus Earl Hebner briefly touched on the incident of Hulk Hogan ripping his referee shirt at SummerSlam 1990 (the submitted question incorrectly listed WrestleMania VI as the event). That night, Hogan faced Earthquake in the co-main event and midway through the match, Earthquake locked Hogan in a bearhug. After 40-seconds had passed with Hogan trapped in the hold, Hebner checked on Hogan by raising his right arm.

When Hogan's arm came down, Hogan uncharacteristically reached out and ripped off two chunks of Hebner's shirt, which befuddled Hebner as well as Vince McMahon, who said in a confused tone on commentary, "What was that for?" Asked if the spot was planned, Hebner said, "No! In fact, I started telling them they were going to have to buy me more shirts because The Ultimate Warrior, a while back, would rip every one of them because he was an idiot." Explaining his thoughts on Warrior, Hebner stated, "I liked him but he didn't care about nobody or nothing."

A career spanning five different decades, Hebner has officiated matches for Jim Crocket Promotions (1977-88); WWE (1988-2005); IMPACT (2006-17); NWA (70th Anniversary Show on October 21, 2018); and AEW (2019-21). After a year hiatus from officiating, Hebner returned to IMPACT back on June 19 to make the three-count in the 10-man tag-team match to give The Impact Wrestling Originals the win over Honor No More at the Slammiversary pay-per-view.

