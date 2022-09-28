Renee Paquette Says 'SmackDown' Segment Made Her Miss These WWE Stars

While discussing The Bloodline's segment on this past Friday's "SmackDown" on her podcast "The Sessions," Renée Paquette came to the conclusion that there's one tag team that she really misses from her time with WWE.

Paquette's most recent episode of "The Sessions" podcast, while she and her guest Emilio Sparks were discussing their appreciation for this past Friday's segment with The Bloodline on WWE's "SmackDown."

During the show opener, Sami Zayn is finally accepted into The Bloodline when Roman Reigns presents him with an "Honorary Uce" shirt, formally welcoming Zayn into the family stable alongside the Usos and Solo Sikoa. Paquette's guest Emilio Sparks noted that it was "by far the best opening segment I've seen WWE do in the last three years." Paquette agreed and said that watching it unfold made her nostalgic for her time working with Jimmy and Jey Uso in WWE.

"No one's cooler than the Usos," Paquette stated while discussing the segment. "Those two dudes are some of the people I kind of miss. Whenever I see their Instagrams, I'm like, 'I miss you guys!' They're just the best. They're so good."

Paquette worked for WWE in various roles from 2012 until she left the company in 2020. Under the guise of "Renee Young," she was primarily featured as a backstage interviewer, commentator, and announcer. The Usos, on the other hand, have been a part of the company's main roster since 2010, notching eight tag team championships in that time.

Later in the episode, Paquette and Sparks elaborated on how much they love Zayn's involvement with The Bloodline, claiming that it has added a breath of fresh air into their storyline. "What a huge moment," she said. "I just can't get enough of Sami Zayn. I think his character is so great. If you just want entertaining segments, he's it." She continued, "Also, let's not forget the guy is an incredible professional wrestler. Like, when he puts on matches, holy sh**! The guy's insane."