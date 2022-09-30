Crowbar Names Female WCW Star Who Could 'Light Up A Room'

Having been in the wrestling business for almost 30 years, Crowbar has seen his share of talent over the last three decades. The former Hardcore Champion, World Tag Team Champion, and Cruiserweight Champion in WCW went on the "Under The Ring" podcast to discuss his wrestling career, including his run with David Flair and Daffney in WCW.

When talking about Daffney, Crowbar could not speak more glowingly of his former manager. He explained how she started becoming more a part of Crowder and Flair's matches.

"I believe she entered a casting call to be Flair's girlfriend, and she killed it. She looked great, and then we were traveling together, and I found out she had a gymnastics background and stuff like that, so we started to teach her how to do some moves like the Frankensteiner, tornado DDT's, stuff like that, and we integrated that in small spots here and there when we worked, and it really really worked well," Crowbar said. "She wanted to learn. She ate it up, and she wanted to assume that role and be more physical with the matches and really add to our whole schtick."

Along with being great in the ring, Crowbar mentioned Daffney was great outside of it. "She would walk into a room and light it up," Crowbar noted. "Just all smiles. To see her with fans was amazing, though. We all tried to be great with fans, take a picture, sign this, that. She would stop with a kid and ask the kid questions. 'How was school? What's your name? What kind of sports do you like?' She always went the extra mile."

