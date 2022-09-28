Booker T Believes It's Time For Former WWE Stable To 'Let It All Hang Out'

For two-time WWE Hall of Famer and six-time world champion Booker T, seeing Paul "Triple H" Levesque calling the shots from the company's executive level has generated a wave of yesteryear goodwill that unites generations of wrestling fans.

"I think Triple H shown there is something nostalgic with the business," he said on "The Hall of Fame" podcast. "I think with the company changing and with Hunter's new role, I think it's time to just open the floodgates, man, and just let it all hang out."

D-Generation X will be back in the spotlight on October 10's "Raw" broadcast from Brooklyn's Barclay Center with several of its members in a special reunion: Levesque, Shawn Michaels, "Road Dogg" Brian James, and Sean "X-Pac" Waltman.

Booker's podcast co-host, Brad Gilbert wondered if other DX-connected wrestlers will be coming back for future reunions.

"We ain't got a lot of them guys around right now," Booker observed. "We've got to go with what we've got."

When Gilbert asked if it would be possible for DX alum Billy Gunn to join the reunion – the wrestler is now under contract with AEW – Booker speculated.

"I don't know – guys are asking for their releases."

Gilbert and Booker playfully speculated if AEW's champion tag team The Acclaimed might come into the WWE, with Booker laughing about his inability to decipher The Acclaimed's mantra "Scissor Me, Daddy Ass."

"I don't know what it is, man," he said, with a laugh. "I don't what the reference means, let's just say that."

