Warner Bros. Discovery CEO Shoots Down Rumors Of A Merger

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has dismissed the idea of yet another merger. WarnerMedia and Discovery completed their merger back in April, but there have already been rumblings of another major move in 2024. "The Hollywood Reporter" recently reported that anonymous industry executives were of the belief that Warner Bros. Discovery could be in for another merger with NBCUniversal being a strong candidate.

Zaslav spoke to Warner Bros. Discovery employees during a Zoom meeting on Wednesday. Deadline reports that during the "company-wide town hall," Zaslav addressed rumors of another merger being in play.

"We are not for sale, absolutely, not for sale," Zaslav reportedly said.

During the meeting, Zaslav expressed confidence in the future of Warner Bros. Discovery in the midst of mass layoffs.

"We have the strongest hand in the industry," Zaslav said. "We have everything we need to be successful to be the biggest entertainment media company in the world."

Wrestling fans are keeping tabs on the situation with Warner Bros. Discovery, as AEW programming is under the company's umbrella. NBCUniversal has a strong relationship with WWE, leaving many to wonder what would happen if a rumored merger came to fruition with one media juggernaut having the two rival promotions under one roof.

Of course, there's no guarantee that AEW and Warner Bros. Discovery will still be doing business with one another in 2024. The current broadcast deal between the two sides reportedly expires in 2023. AEW's success going forward will play a key role when it comes time to renew the contract with Warner Bros. Discovery or seek another broadcast partner.