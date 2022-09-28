Ricky Morton Details Plans For His And Rock-N-Roll Express's Final Matches

Ricky Morton is in the midst of the Rock 'n' Roll Express farewell tour, and he has detailed when he and his longtime tag team partner, Robert Gibson, plan to hang up their wrestling boots for good. The legendary team began their tour earlier this year. Morton appeared on the "Insiders Edge Podcast" and revealed whether or not the final match has been finalized.

"No we haven't," Morton said. "There's so many places that you'd think we're having our farewell tour, and I guess it's gonna turn into like Kiss' farewell tour, it's gonna go on for 14 years because there's so many places that we hadn't been that we need to go back. Here in the United States, it's a lot of towns that you want to go, but we're talking about it. Our last match has to be at NWA."

With that said, Morton did confirm that he and Gibson have at least discussed final match plans with NWA owner Billy Corgan. He then revealed the potential timeframe for the final Rock 'n' Roll Express match.

"Probably June, July of next year because Robert and I still have a few towns that we still got to hit," Morton said.

Morton admitted that he and Gibson were going to wrap up the farewell tour this year, but the team is trying to reach as many towns as possible. Morton said that once his in-ring career comes to a close, he hopes to teach today's talent that there's more to the wrestling business than doing high spots.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Insiders Edge Podcast" with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.