Brawling Brutes Vs Imperium Stipulation Match Added To WWE Extreme Rules

WWE has a new wrinkle for the upcoming match between The Brawling Brutes and Imperium at its Extreme Rules event.

The company announced online Thursday that the two rival teams will go head-to-head in a "Six-Man Tag Team Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook Match." WWE described the match as "an absolute free-for-all brawl with numerous weapons at every turn that guarantee a display of all-out mayhem," insinuating a no-holds-barred, no-disqualification flavor to the match — the sort of hardcore element that's a common feature of the Extreme Rules premium live event.

The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) and Imperium (GUNTHER, Ludwig Kaiser, and Giovanni Vinci) have been feuding with one other since before WWE's Clash at the Castle event, where Sheamus unsuccessfully challenged GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The factions have been involved in heated brawls before and since, fighting their way across "WWE SmackDown" and trading wins at house shows throughout September. Butch and Holland also came out on top over Vinci and Kaiser in a recent fatal four-way match, where The Brawling Brutes became the number one contenders for the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship, though they ultimately lost their title match against The Usos.

The upcoming six-man tag match at "Extreme Rules" is set to take place just one day after Sheamus gets a rematch against GUNTHER for the WWE Intercontinental Championship on the October 7 season premiere of "SmackDown." Their first championship match at Clash at the Castle resulted in fans giving Sheamus a standing ovation despite his loss.