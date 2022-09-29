Actor Josh Segarra Details His Backstage Experience At AEW Precursor Event All In

Actor Josh Segarra is currently getting a new round of attention for his role on "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law," but he devotes much of his leisure-time attention to wrestling. In an interview on "The Sessions with Renée Paquette," he spoke about how he went from being a passive observer to part of the ringside drama via his friendship with actor-turned-wrestler Stephen Amell.

"I was there at 'SummerSlam,'" Segarra said, referring to a WWE event in May 2015. "And I saw him against Cody [Rhodes]— just as a fan. I bought myself one ticket and I sat second row; I was there for that card ... I was ready to go in and start my friendship with my guy."

After Segarra and Amell got better acquainted, Amell asked if Segarra would like to be in his corner at the 2020 All In event — the precursor to AEW.

"He gave me one of the best nights of my life," Segarra said.

When Segarra found himself backstage, he was in awe of his surroundings and the chance to meet his wrestling heroes. He dubbed Amell's opponent, Christopher Daniels, "the kindest dude in the world" and Rhodes "cool as hell."

When Rhodes cued Amell and Segarra to enter the ring, Segarra was surprised by the silence of crowd and the quantity of stairs that he needed to traverse. More embarrassingly, since his appearance was neither scripted nor rehearsed, Segarra inadvertently broke character and followed Daniels' group, So Cal Uncensored, out of the ring — much to the dismay of AEW star Colt Cabana.

"'Oh, my bad fellas,'" Segarra told Cabana and the backstage crowd. "'I just saw you guys. Oh, my bad. You're right. I should have stayed in character.'"