Brian Gewirtz Teases Fans With What They Can Expect From Young Rock Season Three

Brian Gewirtz doesn't want to give too much away, but he is excited about what's to come during season three of "Young Rock." The series, which reimagines the rise of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has been a hit for NBC. Gewirtz, who has worked closely with Johnson since their full-time days with WWE, appeared on "Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw" to drop a tease on what fans can expect when season three rolls out.

"This season is crazy because this season, it's Dwayne, a.k.a. The Rock, in the Attitude Era," Gewirtz said. "It's the Rocky Maivia turning into The Rock period of time. So, we'll see, without spoiling anything, but you'll see a lot of Attitude Era stars. Some were on the show last year. There is gonna be a lot of new characters who are very, very familiar to wrestling fans on the show this year. If you know the story of Rocky Maivia, you could probably guess who it is."

Season three of "Young Rock" will cover Johnson's heel turn in 1997, when "The Rock" character was born. The first episode of season three will premiere on November 4. Gewirtz relishes that "Young Rock" gets to bounce around multiple timelines within each episode.

"Oh yeah," Gewirtz said. "It's really, really cool to see these come to life, and then at the same time too because it's multiple timelines, we're heading right into the Rock 'n' Wrestling Era in the mid-80s with Hogan and Piper and a whole bunch of other stars of that era – both wrestling and Hollywood."

