Doctor Involved In CM Punk And Colt Cabana Trial Reportedly Leaves WWE

WWE Senior Ringside Physician Dr. Chris Amann retired from his position this month, according to a new report from PWInsider.

There was a rumor that Amann was released from the company, but multiple sources told PWInsider that he was not terminated.

Before retiring, Amann had been with WWE since May 2008. He was known for being one of the original physicians that helped start WWE's wellness policy and its sports-medicine program.

Amann is also known for his high-profile lawsuit against both CM Punk and Colt Cabana. Amann was seeking $1 million in compensatory damages but lost the defamation case in 2018. He filed the lawsuit over comments that Punk made about his medical care while in WWE on Cabana's "Art of Wrestling" Podcast in 2014. Punk had noted during the podcast that Amann dismissed a skin growth that turned into a staph infection. During the trial, Amann said a fan sign that read, "Can Someone Check My Staph Infection?" had left him "angry, embarrassed, and humiliated."

Due to the case, it was revealed that Amann had a sexual relationship "with then-WWE wrestler Jillian Hall and an indie wrestler who he met at a WWE try-out event." The relationship was first reported by Deadspin, citing motions filed by Amann to ensure that the relationships couldn't be brought up in front of the jury.

Besides working with WWE, Amann worked with U.S. Soccer and provided medical care to the Women's National Soccer Team. At the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, he served as the team physician for the U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer team.