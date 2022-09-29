Drew McIntyre Does Good Guy Stuff At Children's Hospital

The young patients at The Children's Hospital of San Antonio had their day brightened with a visit by WWE superstar Drew McIntyre.

The Twitter page for the charitably focused WWE Community shared pictures of McIntyre with several of the hospital's patients while tweeting, ".@DMcIntyreWWE made dreams come true today at the @childrenshospsa for #ConnorsCure and @TheVFoundation!"

The tweet referenced The V Foundation, the Cary, North Carolina-based nonprofit that partners with WWE on its Connor's Cure campaign. WWE co-CEO and Chairwoman Stephanie McMahon and her husband, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque, established Connor's Cure as a fund within the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation to support pediatric brain and spinal cord cancer research. The endeavor was named in honor of eight-year-old WWE fan Connor Michalek, who battled medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord.

McIntyre's appearance at the Texas-based hospital is one of several events and activities involving the WWE roster highlighting September as Pediatric Awareness Month. On September 30, Mania Club – a WWE-recognized community that raises money for the Connor's Club campaign – is hosting a virtual meet-and-greet fundraiser with Kofi "Black Thor" Kingston and Xavier Woods. Last week, Bron Breakker introduced Connor's Cure "thriver" Landon Chase during an "NXT" broadcast, and earlier in the month Nikki A.S.H. and Tommaso Ciampa visited pediatric patients at OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital in Portland, Oregon.

McIntyre previously worked with WWE Community on the 2021 "School of Strength" project aimed at training young athletes participating in the Special Olympics.