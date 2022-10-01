Drew McIntyre Thought Recent WWE Moment Was Not Caught On TV

It is not every day that WWE bouts conclude with a musical number, and Drew McIntyre acknowledged the unlikely harmonizing by Tyson Fury at the end of the Scottish wrestler's recent Clash of the Castle match was not meant to be part of the broadcast.

In an interview with MySA.com, McIntyre admitted to being aware that Fury would enter the ring and try to cheer him up after his loss to Roman Reigns with an a cappella version of Don McLean's classic tune "American Pie." The boxer previously sang the first stanza and chorus last April at London's Wembley Stadium after his sixth-round TKO of Dillian Whyte. However, McIntyre believed the Cardiff audience for Clash of the Castle was not appreciative of the song.

"It was not a U.K. song and they were not digging it," he said. "So, I assumed we were off air, and I asked Tyson Fury to sing some 'Sweet Caroline,' and he said no."

Rather than goad Fury into covering the Neil Diamond tune, McIntyre tried to encourage an audience sing-along of an Oasis song, not realizing the cameras were still on him.

"I did not know we were still on air," he said. "I had just lost whatwas the biggest match of my life, but I have to at least try to give them a reason to smile right now. If it means I am not wallowing in misery like I should, so be it. And if they don't want to sing 'American Pie' and want some Oasis, I will give them Oasis."