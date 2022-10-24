The Story Behind WWE's The Wrestling Album

In 1985, WWF has already conquered the realms of television, merchandising and arena shows. The organization looked for a new world to explore and found its way into the music industry with the release of "The Wrestling Album," in which the WWE roster offered up their terpsichorean skills.

The creative force behind "The Wrestling Album" was singer/songwriter/producer Dave Wolff, who at the time was the manager and boyfriend of Cyndi Lauper. Wolff united his long-held passions for music and wrestling with the 1983 breakthrough music video for "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" by casting "Captain" Lou Albano as Lauper's beleaguered father. But Lauper's label, Epic Records, realized wrestling could widen Lauper's appeal.

"We realized that Lauper was bringing in a mostly female audience, and we needed to get more of the young male demographic buying her record," Lennie Petze, the executive producer of Lauper's "She's So Unusual" and "The Wrestling Album," recalled in a 2015 interview with Vice. "The storyline that developed of Lauper owing Captain Lou record royalties and each of them managing a wrestler, Wendi Richter and the Fabulous Moolah, was huge. Lauper was a star, but I honestly believe the WWF guys helped her go to a whole other level."

In the same Vice interview, Wolff took credit for conceiving of "The Wrestling Album" – he floated the idea by Albano and Roddy Piper to gauge their interest in the project, then secured Vince McMahon's approval and brought Epic Records on board. And while Wolff acknowledged he'd be making a novelty album, he insisted that "novelty can't be done right if it isn't treated with respect. If the idea is better than the execution, then you have nothing. I couldn't do things haphazardly. I was committed down to the last detail. Silliness requires serious thought beforehand to flourish."