AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (10/3) - The Factory Vs. Best Friends, Danhausen And Rocky Romero, Brian Cage Returns To Action

Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 3, 2022!

Brian Cage will be making his AEW return as he takes on Tracy Williams in singles competition. Cage hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the October 8 edition of "Rampage" last year and was last seen on sister promotion Ring of Honor programming at Supercard of Honor in April of this year. Speaking of ROH, current World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be facing Matthew Omen, Gabriel Hodder and Adrien Soriano of Primal Fear for their titles. Castle and The Boys won the titles from The Righteous at Death Before Dishonor in July. Lance Archer will also be taking on Cheeseburger in singles action.

Kip Sabian will be teaming up with his wife, Penelope Ford to face LSG and Gia Scott in mixed tag team action. Ford and Sabian wed in early February of 2021, but were both sidelined with injuries for much of this year. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo and Cole Karter of The Factory will be taking on Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Danhausen and Rocky Romero in what promises to be a hard hitting contest. AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers (with Alex Abrahantes in their corner) will also square off with Top Flight's Dante Martin and ROH star Tony Deppen. In the women's division, fan favorite Skye Blue looks to score a win over Trish Adora. A returning Abadon will also face Abby Jane.

We are live! Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Skye Blue makes her way to the ring. Trish Adora waits inside.