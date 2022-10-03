AEW Dark: Elevation Live Coverage (10/3) - The Factory Vs. Best Friends, Danhausen And Rocky Romero, Brian Cage Returns To Action
Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage for "AEW Dark: Elevation" on October 3, 2022!
Brian Cage will be making his AEW return as he takes on Tracy Williams in singles competition. Cage hasn't been seen on AEW programming since the October 8 edition of "Rampage" last year and was last seen on sister promotion Ring of Honor programming at Supercard of Honor in April of this year. Speaking of ROH, current World Six-Man Tag Team Champions Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) will be facing Matthew Omen, Gabriel Hodder and Adrien Soriano of Primal Fear for their titles. Castle and The Boys won the titles from The Righteous at Death Before Dishonor in July. Lance Archer will also be taking on Cheeseburger in singles action.
Kip Sabian will be teaming up with his wife, Penelope Ford to face LSG and Gia Scott in mixed tag team action. Ford and Sabian wed in early February of 2021, but were both sidelined with injuries for much of this year. QT Marshall, Nick Comoroto, Aaron Solo and Cole Karter of The Factory will be taking on Trent Beretta, Chuck Taylor, Danhausen and Rocky Romero in what promises to be a hard hitting contest. AEW World Trios Champions The Lucha Brothers (with Alex Abrahantes in their corner) will also square off with Top Flight's Dante Martin and ROH star Tony Deppen. In the women's division, fan favorite Skye Blue looks to score a win over Trish Adora. A returning Abadon will also face Abby Jane.
We are live! Ian Riccaboni and Paul Wight greet audiences at home as Skye Blue makes her way to the ring. Trish Adora waits inside.
Skye Blue vs. Trish Adora
The bell rings and the two shake hands. Adora delivers an arm drag before Blue locks in a side headlock. Adora hits a shoulder tackle before Blue hits a kick to the midsection. Adora sends Blue to the mat before Blue fires back with a back elbow and a boot to her face. Blue delivers a running knee, followed by a drop kick. Adora delivers a Northern Lights suplex, then goes for a pin but Blue kicks out. Blue hits the Skye Fall for the win
Winner: Skye Blue
Brian Cage heads to the ring, with Tracy Williams already waiting inside.
Brian Cage vs. Tracy Williams
The bell rings and the two exchange submissions. Williams delivers a big boot, but Cage fires back with a shoulder tackle. Cage kicks Williams to the mat, followed by one to his head. He delivers a suplex off the bottom rope, followed by a few forearms across Williams' jaw. Williams manages to hit a big boot, but Cage hits a jumping knee. Cage taunts Williams before Williams delivers a chop and a suplex. He delivers a splash in the corner, followed by a back elbow. The two men ascend to the top rope before Williams hits a DDT. He locks in an STF, but Cage manages to get him up on his shoulders and drives him to the mat. He delivers the Drill Claw for the win.
Winner: Brian Cage
Lance Archer heads to the ring, with Cheeseburger already waiting inside.
Lance Archer vs. Cheeseburger
The bell rings and Cheeseburger looks to leave the ring. He surprises Archer by jumping on his back, but Archer poses on the second rope with him on his back. He tosses him to the mat before he looks for a flying forearm. Archer steam rolls him with a giant shoulder tackle, followed by an overhand chop and a suplex. Cheeseburger hits a few forearms, but Archer knocks him to the mat with one of his own, followed by three back elbows. Cheeseburger manages to hit several kicks, but Archer manages to hit The Blackout for the win.
Winner: Lance Archer
Abadon heads to the ring, with Abby Jane already waiting inside.
Abadon vs. Abby Jane
The bell rings and Abadon stares down Jane. The pair lock up before Jane delivers a spinning forearm. Abandon no-sells it and hits a mule kick, followed by a back elbow. They deliver a senton before they hit The Black Dahlia for the win.
Winner: Abadon
We then head to a video of Brian Cage addressing his AEW status. Cage says he's been beating ass in ROH and across the world. He says he's been waiting for the right time to return to AEW and says no one is better than him. He says there is no better date than the Three Year "Dynamite" Anniversary Show before challenging Wardlow for his TNT Championship.
Primal Fear heads to the ring, followed by Dalton Castle and The Boys
Dalton Castle and The Boys (Brandon and Brent Tate) vs. Primal Fear (Gabriel Hodder, Matthew Omen and Adrien Soriano)
Castle and Soriano begin the action. The bell rings and Soriano delivers a chop to Castle. Castle delivers a chop block, followed by a side slam. He tags in Brent as Soriano tags in Hodder. Hodder beats down Brent before tagging in Omen. Omen sends Brent into the corner, but Brent manages to hit a back elbow and tag in Castle. Castle delivers a suplex that sends Omen to the outside, then uses The Boys to take down Primal Fear. He hits the Bang-A-Rang for the win.
Winner: Dalton Castle and The Boys
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford head to the ring, with Gia Scott and LSG already waiting inside.
Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford vs. LSG and Gia Scott
Sabian and LSG begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. Sabian trips LSG before LSg kicks him to the mat. He hits a rolling clothesline before Sabian fires back with a headbuttt. Ford and Scott tag in. Ford delivers a backspring elbow and a running knee to LSG. Scott delivers a forearm to Ford. Ford fires back and the two exchange submissions. Ford hits a Wheel Barrow, then sends Scott into the ropes. She hits a drop kick to the back of Scott's neck, then goes for a pin but Scott kicks out. Scott delivers a back elbow, but Ford fires back with the Super Bad Cutter. She locks in the Muta Lock for the win.
Winner: Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford
Dante Martin and Tony Deppen head to the ring, followed by the Lucha Brothers and Alex Abrahantes.
Lucha Brothers vs. Dante Martin and Tony Deppen
Martin and Fenix begin the action. The bell rings and the two lock up. They exchange submissions before Martin delivers a kick to Fenix. The two men shake hands before they both tag in their partners. Penta and Deppen lock up. They exchange submissions before Deppen delivers a drop kick. Deppen fires back with some chops, but Penta delivers a knee. He hits a missile drop kick, then goes for a pin but Martin breaks it up. Penta delivers a chop, then tags in Fenix. Deppen hits a knee and a drop kick, then tags in Martin. Martin delivers a crossbody, followed by a kick to Fenix's midsection and a side slam. He goes for a pin, but Fenix kicks out. Deppen and Penta tag back in. Penta delivers a slingblade, followed by a thrust kick. The brothers hit the Fear Factor and double stomp combination for the win.
Winner: The Lucha Brothers
The Factory head to the ring, followed by Best Friends, Danhausen and Rocky Romero.