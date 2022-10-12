Ric Flair Once Gave Kurt Angle Some Sage Advice About Joining WWE

Before becoming a professional wrestler and future WWE and Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer, Kurt Angle pulled off the impossible when he won a gold medal in the 1996 Summer Olympics with a broken neck. From the time he made his WWE debut at Survivor Series 1999 until he left the company in 2006 for Impact Wrestling, the Pittsburgh native would hold multiple championships throughout his run, including the European, Intercontinental, WWE and World Heavyweight Championships, living up to his "Wrestling Machine" nickname. Angle would return to WWE for his Hall of Fame induction in 2017 and spent the next two years wrestling occasionally before retiring from the ring after falling to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35.

Not only was Angle one of the best wrestlers in the business, but his character work was top notch. Angle has been involved in some of the best comedic spots in WWE history with Hall of Famers "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Edge.

However, if it weren't for a specific WWE Hall of Famer back in 1999, Angle may have never stepped foot inside of a WWE ring.