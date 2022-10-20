The Iron Sheik Almost Killed The Man Who Murdered His Daughter

As the only Iranian-born WWE Champion in history, Hossein Khosrow Ali Vaziri, aka The Iron Sheik, had plenty of success inside the squared circle. Taking advantage of patriotism being at arguably an all-time high in the early 1980s during the Cold War, he used his heel character to talk down about the United States and turn Hulk Hogan into one of the biggest fan favorites and babyfaces in the history of professional wrestling.

Today, The Iron Sheik has one of the best accounts to follow on Twitter, but life was not always grand for the future WWE Hall of Famer. Vaziri's family suffered an unthinkable tragedy in 2003 when his eldest daughter, Marissa Vaziri, was murdered by her boyfriend, Charles Warren Reynolds, at the age of 27.

Hossein Vaziri was so hurt by the tragedy he could barely control his emotions during the murder trial and had planned to kill his daughter's boyfriend in the courtroom on the day of the trial.