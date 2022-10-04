The Sandman Reveals Project He Is Working On

Former ECW World Heavyweight Champion The Sandman has come close to death during his pro wrestling career, and his latest project is set to provide details.

"It's more than twice, I'm saving them for the book," The Sandman told "Captain's Corner" on Facebook. "You're never gonna get all [the stories] at once, they're going to be in one chapter."

The Sandman — real name Jim Fullington — began his wrestling career in 1989 and became a key player for Paul Heyman's Extreme Championship Wrestling promotion in the 1990s. The 59-year-old is well-known for the edgy character and entrances that saw him approach the ring through the crowd while smoking and smashing cans of beer on his head. He is also known for his signature weapon, the Singapore cane. During his time with ECW, Sandman entered into a series of controversial feuds, including one where he faked blindness to get the upper hand over Tommy Dreamer. Sandman would leave Heyman's promotion in 1998 to join World Championship Wrestling, but would return a year later, remaining with the company until it ceased operations in 2001.

The Sandman would perform on the independent circuit until signing for WWE in 2005, becoming part of the ill-fated resurrected ECW brand. Despite a joyous return to an ECW ring, his gimmick would ultimately be watered down to fit into WWE's mold of programming. Sandman would leave WWE in 2007 and return to perform on the independent scene. His last recorded match, according to Cagematch, was in October 2021 for the World Class Revolution promotion, losing to The Blood Hunter in a match for the WCR Texas Championship.

