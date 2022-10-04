Brian Gewirtz Comments On How 'Dark' Tales From The Territory Will Be

Former WWE head writer Brian Gewirtz has a full plate of wrestling-themed content coming out. His autobiography was released in August; the third season of "Young Rock" premieres next month; and "Tales From the Territories premieres on Vice TV tonight. Gewirtz, the co-executive producer of both shows, joined "Busted Open Radio" to reveal which promotions fans can look forward to seeing in "Tales From the Territories," with the first two episodes focusing on Memphis.

"We're covering AWA, we're covering World Class, we're covering Portland, we're covering Florida," Gewirtz said. He also noted that the Mid-Atlantic and Calgary areas will be featured, with the latter having Bret Hart and Abdullah The Butcher on the episode.

"We're going all out," said Gewirtz, who noted that he heard a lot of great stories while sitting in the WWE writers' room, and he, The Rock and "Dark Side of the Ring" producers Evan Husney and Jason Eisener wanted to produce a show covering the territory days.

"I thought I heard a lot, but there's so much in every episode," Gewirtz said. "Stories that I never heard before, some I've heard before in legend, the legend of it, but now we're hearing directly first-hand from the people involved. It's really, really cool."

Gewirtz said they have round table discussions with wrestling legends who either experienced the tales firsthand or are one person removed from them. Also, like "Dark Side of the Ring," it will have re-enacted vignettes. Will there be any moments that get as dark as "Dark Side of the Ring?"

"It's just a fun show," Gewirtz said. "Again, that's what we wanted to tap into, was the fun side of wrestling. The fun, the wild, the crazy. Sometimes the dark overlaps a little bit, but mainly it's not focused on the dark side, it's focused on the incredible side."

